Man found dead in downtown Nanaimo, B.C. on Boxing Day

The Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in downtown Nanaimo early Saturday morning.

RCMP have not released any details about the man other than he was 59 years old, had no fixed address, and had had previous interactions with the police.

The body of the man was discovered at 5:45 a.m. PT near the 400 block of Fitzwilliam St.

Constable Gary O'Brien says the man was last seen alive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.

Investigators say that loud voices were heard coming that night from the same area where the man was later found.

Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area on Dec. 25 or the early morning hours of Dec. 26, or interacted with the man prior to his death is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-45860.