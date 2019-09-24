Body found near Prince George playground

Prince George RCMP are investigating after a body was found in Duchess Park on Tuesday morning.

The downtown park includes a popular playground and is adjacent to Duchess Park Secondary School.

Police had taped off part of the playground area Tuesday morning, as officers waited for the B.C. Coroners Service.

RCMP Cpl. Sonja Blom said there was nothing on the scene to indicate foul play.

But students in the nearby high school were kept inside and held for almost two hours before the all clear was given, said Jason Peters, the communication and community relations officer for School District 57.

"The Shelter In Place protocol was followed in order to keep students away from the site of the RCMP investigation," said Peters. He said counselling services were being offered to students who need support.