RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found on Langley-Surrey boundary

Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning in a wooded area on the Langley-Surrey boundary.



Surrey RCMP said in a news release that officers and members of the Langley fire department responded to a report of a brush fire shortly before 11 a.m.

They say the fire was put out and a body was found.



The cause of the person's death is not known but police says it's suspicious.

The Mounties did not provide information about the identity of the deceased.



Surrey RCMP's general investigation unit has taken over the investigation.