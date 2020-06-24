Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are investigating after a body was found inside an SUV with out-of-province licence plates on Monday.

A statement said officers were called to John Mahoney Park around 7:30 p.m. PT after someone called to report an unresponsive man. The body was found in the driver's seat of the white SUV.

Emergency officials confirmed the man had been dead "for some time."

The park is in central Abbotsford, close to the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre mall.

The statement said major crime detectives, forensic identification members and the B.C. Coroners Service are all investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or text 222973.