Body discovered near Abbotsford park and police say foul play is suspected

The discovery of a body near a popular Abbotsford park early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide, say Abbotsford police.

In a written statement, the Abbotsford Police Department says officers were called to the Clinton Avenue parking lot in Clearbrook Park where the body of a man was found just after 5 a.m. Monday.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police say they are treating the death as suspicious.

Neither the victim's identity or the cause of death is being released.

IHIT deployed to Abbotsford and engaged with the Abbotsford PD Detectives. More info when it becomes available. —@HomicideTeam

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448.