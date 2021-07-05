Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Body discovered near Abbotsford park and police say foul play is suspected

The discovery of a body near a popular Abbotsford park early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide, say Abbotsford police.

A man's body was discovered early Monday morning in the Clearbrook Park parking lot

Abbotsford police say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is following up on the discovery of a body near Abbotsford's Clearbrook Park early July 5, 2021. (Shane McKichan)

In a written statement, the Abbotsford Police Department says officers were called to the Clinton Avenue parking lot in Clearbrook Park where the body of a man was found just after 5 a.m. Monday.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police say they are treating the death as suspicious.

Neither the victim's identity or the cause of death is being released.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448.

Homicide investigators set up a tent over key evidence found in Clearbrook Park, July 5, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
