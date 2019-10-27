Body discovered in Richmond near YVR airport runways

Richmond RCMP say a body was discovered Saturday along the shore near where planes take off and land at the Vancouver International Airport.

The detachment at the airport says it was advised of the body around 10:30 a.m. PT on the southwest corner of Sea Island.

Police said the area has limited accessibility.

Officers said they have not been able to identify the person due to decomposition of the body.

Richmond RCMP said it is working the B.C. Coroners Service and the YVR Airport Authority in its investigation.

The authority said the area where the body was found is a secure area with no public access and that there is no impact to operations at the airport.