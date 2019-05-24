Body discovered in aftermath of shed fire on Surrey property

RCMP in Surrey are investigating after a body was discovered in the aftermath of a shed fire on a vacant property at 97A Avenue and 137A Street early Friday morning.

Surrey Fire Services was called to the wooded residential lot at 2:30 a.m. where police say a homeless camp had been established. The body was found after the fire was put out.

"It was a fire in a shed that was located in this vacant lot that was occupied by a homeless, and that after the fire was extinguished they discovered the remains of one person inside that shed", according to RCMP police spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating and co-oridinating with Surrey Fire Services to determine the cause of the fire.

The B.C. Coroner Service is working to identify the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.