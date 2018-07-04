The search for three missing hikers at Shannon Falls, near Squamish, B.C., is now a recovery effort, according to RCMP.

Police released few details on Wednesday morning, but confirmed they know where the bodies are.

"At around 8:30 p.m. last night, teams were able to confirm the location of the three people in one of the lower pools," said a statement released by the RCMP on Wednesday morning.

"We know exactly were they are located. This morning it is a matter of us trying to recover them," said Cpl. Sascha Banks.

'Extremely dangerous spot'

The bodies are in the third in a series of pools at the top of the falls, about 30 metres from the one above.

Getting to the pool will now require a difficult recovery operation, said Banks

Shannon Falls is located about 60 kilometres north of Vancouver. (CBC News)

"It is an extremely dangerous spot to try to get into. There is no easy way for us to do it. So that's something we are trying to decide this morning — how to get in there."

RCMP are expected to return to the site with an emergency response team and an underwater recovery team sometime on Wednesday, she said.

"The terrain is extremely difficult, very dangerous, and the water flow will be heavy with the warm temperatures today increasing the risk to those in the recovery effort."

Woman slipped into water

Accounts of what happened to the three people vary slightly.

According to John Willcox, a manager with Squamish Search and Rescue, witnesses reported yesterday that the three were hiking with a group of people in the afternoon.

When one woman standing at the edge of the water at the top of the falls slipped and fell into the strong current her boyfriend and another hiker jumped in to try to save her, Willcox said Tuesday.

"The other friends said that they saw the three people go over, out of view from the one pool they were at," Willcox said.

Shannon Falls Provincial Park is about two kilometres south of Squamish, on the Sea to Sky Highway to Whistler. (Shutterstock)

Squamish RCMP said they received a call from BC Ambulance just before noon regarding three people who were swimming in one of the pools at the top of Shannon Falls.

The individuals were with a group of friends when they slipped and fell into a pool 30 metres below.

According to the provincial parks service, the falls are 335 metres at their highest point. They are located in Shannon Falls Provinical Park, which is a popular hiking spot near Squamish on the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

No names released

Searchers from seven different organizations could find no sign of the three on Tuesday and an underwater camera was to be brought in this morning to help in the search,

The three victims have been identified but their names have not been released by the RCMP because they're still working to notify their families.

Officials have closed the trails around the top of the waterfall until further notice.

