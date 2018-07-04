Crews have recovered the bodies of three hikers from a dangerous location above the popular Shannon Falls near Squamish, B.C.

All three bodies have now been recovered at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShannonFalls?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShannonFalls</a>. RCMP and SAR will now be making their way out now via helicopter. SAR tells me it's been a long two days for members and they will have counselling available. —@anitabathe

Teams spent the afternoon looking for them before their bodies were discovered last night in steep section that is very challenging to access.

"At around 8:30 p.m. last night, teams were able to confirm the location of the three people in one of the lower pools," said a statement released by the RCMP on Wednesday morning.

RCMP said they were able to confirm the location using cameras and a crew member who managed to reach the pool.

'Extremely dangerous spot'

The bodies were in the third in a series of pools at the top of the falls that can only be accessed by ropes.

Shannon Falls is located about 60 kilometres north of Vancouver. (CBC News)

RCMP called in a swift water rescue team and an underwater recovery team, the RCMP said.

"The terrain is extremely difficult, very dangerous, and the water flow will be heavy with the warm temperatures today increasing the risk to those in the recovery effort," said Cpl. Sascha Banks before the bodies were recovered.

Woman slipped into water

Accounts of what happened to the three people vary slightly.

Squamish RCMP said they received a call from BC Ambulance just before noon Tuesday regarding three people who were swimming in one of the pools at the top of Shannon Falls.

The individuals, who were part of a group of seven friends, were walking along the edge of the falls when they slipped and fell into a pool 30 metres below, paramedics told Banks.

Shannon Falls Provincial Park is about two kilometres south of Squamish, on the Sea to Sky Highway to Whistler. (Shutterstock)

On Tuesday John Willcox, a manager with Squamish Search and Rescue, said witnesses reported one woman was standing at the edge of the water at the top of the falls when she slipped and fell into the strong current.

Her boyfriend and another hiker jumped in to try to save her but they were all swept over the edge, Willcox said.

"The other friends said that they saw the three people go over, out of view from the one pool they were at," he said.

The three victims have been identified and RCMP have confirmed they are all from B.C. and in their late 20s and early 30s.

Their names have not been released because police are still working to notify their families.

No names released

According to the provincial parks service, the falls are 335 metres at their highest point. They are located in Shannon Falls Provincial Park, which is a popular hiking spot near Squamish on the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

The area is accessible from the Sea-to-Sky Gondola and by hiking trails in the provincial park, but Sascha said the area can be dangerous.

"Unless you have knowledge and the right equipment you should not be up there," she said.

Willcox said he's never heard of someone being swept over the falls, but there have been previous incidents where people and dogs had to be rescued after falling on the slippery rocks.

"The Sea to Sky Gondola has certainly brought a lot of tourism to Squamish ... but along with that comes some pretty serious terrain," said Willcox.

A search is underway for three people who fell into the waters of the Squamish-area park. 0:48

Officials have closed the trails around the top of the waterfall until further notice.

