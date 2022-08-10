Burned bodies found in Summerland linked to fatal Abbotsford police chase: RCMP

The RCMP's southeast district major crimes unit is linking two fatal weekend incidents in Summerland and Abbotsford, B.C.

Investigators say the discovery of human remains inside a burning vehicle in Summerland on Saturday, and the police chase in Abbotsford on Sunday — where the driver and passenger were killed — are connected.

Mounties have not specified the nature of the connection, but say they believe the two people in the burned vehicle were murdered.

"The RCMP's homicide investigation is ongoing, including identifying the victims and determining the extent of the stolen vehicle's involvement. No further details will be released at this time," said the B.C. Southeast District Major Crimes Unit in a release.

Firefighters discovered two bodies burning inside a car parked at Garnet Valley Road near Summerland, B.C., on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.

The following day, a stolen vehicle in Abbotsford was flagged to police as being connected to the human remains.

Police tried to stop the stolen vehicle, an Acura Integra, leading to a chase.

The stolen vehicle lost control and crashed, killing both the male driver and the female passenger.

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office, which looks into police interactions where people are killed or seriously injured, is also investigating the police actions involving the chase.