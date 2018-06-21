Former B.C. massage therapist who sexually assaulted patients agrees to leave field for 30 years

A former registered massage therapist convicted of sexually assaulting several female patients in Vancouver has agreed not to practice massage therapy for 30 years, according to the regulatory college, effectively ending his career in the field.

Bodhi Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to three criminal charges of sexual assault in 2018 after several female clients accused him of abuse. He was sentenced to 18 months' house arrest, three years of probation and a lifetime on the sex offender registry.

Jones resigned as a massage therapist after police began investigating him in 2017 and has not been re-registered since. Still, he made an agreement with the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. this month to settle its separate investigation into his conduct.

"While Mr. Jones requested cancellation of his registration on Feb. 21, 2017 ... the Inquiry Committee considered it important to its public protection mandate that there be a formal cancellation of his CMTBC registration by disciplinary order," a notice read.

In a consent order, Jones agreed he cannot reapply to work as a therapist until 2050. By then, he would be 69 years old and uncertified.

The order said Jones assaulted the women between Oct. 29, 2016, and Jan. 22, 2017, by touching them "inappropriately and in a sexual manner" during massages without their consent.

Jones was initially charged with four counts of sexual assault. The fourth charge was stayed on April 10, 2019.

The former therapist was banned from going near his former workplace, Qi Integrated Health, as part of his 2019 criminal sentence.

Jones has also worked as a singer-songwriter. His 2014 album, Bones, was nominated for a Juno award for best recording package.