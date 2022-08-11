Former B.C. New Democrat leader Bob Skelly dead at 79

Former B.C. New Democratic Party leader Bob Skelly has died at the age of 79.

Skelly served five terms in the B.C. Legislature representing the Vancouver Island riding of Alberni from 1972 until 1987.

He then ran successfully for the New Democrats in the newly created federal riding of Comox-Alberni, serving for one term from 1988 to 1993.

His wife, Sonia Alex Skelly, says Bob was active until his death on Aug. 6, in Colwood near Victoria. He died of Parkinson's disease.

In an interview with CBC News, Alex Skelly says away from the political spotlight, her husband was a warm and friendly person who liked to talk to people about their interests, and he himself had many hobbies.

She recalls her husband became involved in politics through the school board when he was a teacher on Vancouver Island.

"We had a hobby farm … and when [New Democratic Party leader] Tommy Douglas came to our farm, he spoke to Robert and told him he'd be a really good candidate for the NDP, and convinced him to run as a candidate … and from there he got elected in 1972 when Dave Barrett had his big sweep."

Even though he retired from public life, Skelly says her husband kept busy.

He returned to Vancouver Island and did many things, including tribunal work, was a justice of the peace, and worked with Indigenous groups on land claims.

"He was interested in the environment, in Indigenous affairs. His very first speech in the legislature was recognizing native land claims before anyone else mentioned it," she said.

Bob Skelly was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1998, but kept up with his numerous interests, such as poetry, gardens, anthropology, playing the bagpipes, and had a private pilot's licence.

"Right until the last month he was determined to learn Spanish, he was trying to walk, he wanted to learn guitar, so he had all these how-to books sitting around, so he never gave up thinking he was going to do more," Alex Skelly said.

She says he did not want to have a funeral service, but an announcement will be published in Saturday's newspaper.

Bob Skelly is also survived by his two children and several grandchildren.