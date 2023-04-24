Vancouver Island artist shares the Bob Ross painting style with students

He may not be the world's most famous painter, but he just might be the most-loved painting instructor.

And now, a Vancouver Island artist is keeping alive the legacy of Bob Ross through a painting class held at her studio in Greater Victoria.

Sharon March grew up watching the Bob Ross painting TV program, The Joy of Painting, which aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS.

March says the step-by-step method of the American artist makes painting accessible to everyone.

The Langford artist says she loved to watch the show with her dad, whose passion was drawing.

"He'd be watching Bob Ross, and then you would just get drawn into watching this half-hour show where he would create a painting. So it was always in my subconscious."

WATCH | March demonstrates the Bob Ross method for painting trees:

March has been painting and teaching in the Bob Ross style for more than two decades and says there are a couple of reasons why both the artist and his art are so captivating.

"He's just a magnet and very charismatic himself. And you want to listen to him teach you, and you want to learn from him. And then you can see the beautiful landscapes that he's creating, and you can see them come together step by step."

Doreen Rozmarniewich has studied the Bob Ross style with March at her home studio for many years.

Rozmarniewich was also a fan of the Bob Ross program and longed to learn his technique for painting flowers and landscapes.

"I think it was maybe two or three years later Sharon decided to do Bob Ross, and of course, I think I was one of the first ones to sign up."

Rozmarniewich says she appreciates the realism of the Bob Ross style and the fact that she can recreate what is in front of her.

But painting is more than just a skill for Rozmarniewich. It brings her both satisfaction and inner peace.

"You know, I'm focusing on something else, and I can slow my mind down, slow myself down."

Doreen Rozmarniewich has benefitted from March's instruction. (Jean Paetkau/CBC)

March agrees that painting in the Bob Ross style can be very satisfying for students.

"People will have their paintings hanging on the wall, and they'll forget about the class they took a couple of weeks ago. And then they'll walk by their painting, and they're like, Oh my gosh, I painted that. I did that. And you can be proud of that."