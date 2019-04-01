Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Team Canada soccer coach arrested on sex charges

Former Vancouver Whitecaps women's coach and Team Canada soccer coach Bob Birarda was arrested Wednesday and charged with several sex offences against four individuals, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The charges include six counts of sexual expolitation, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child luring.

The offences are alleged to have generally occurred between Jan. 1, 1988 and March 25, 2008 at or near North Vancouver, Burnaby and West Vancouver, B.C.

In 2008 Birarda was the head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps women's team and the U-20 Canadian women's team.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.

More to come.