BMX rider dies in failed stunt after jumping off 3rd level of Vancouver seawall into ocean
Bike left seawall near Vancouver Convention Centre late Sunday, police say
Officials are investigating after a man died attempting a stunt while riding his BMX bike along the Vancouver seawall on Sunday evening.
The man was travelling along the walkway near Canada Place when he left the pavement and fell into the ocean below around 8:30 p.m.
"Yesterday evening a tragic accident occurred after an individual appeared to be attempting a bike stunt jumped off the third level of the seawall adjacent to the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre into the water," read a statement from the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre, which manages the floatplane docks below at sea level.
"The Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre is co-operating with police."
The B.C. Coroner's Service confirmed it is investigating the death of a man in his 30s. Vancouver police declined to comment and no further details were immediately available.
