Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs applies to intervene in case against police for handcuffing Indigenous pair

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs is bringing an application to intervene in the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal case against the Vancouver Police Department over the handcuffing of a Heiltsuk man and his granddaughter while trying to open her first bank account at a branch of BMO in 2019.

On Wednesday, the Heiltsuk Nation also released a video for the first time showing Maxwell Johnson and Tori-Anne, then 12, being put in cuffs by officers.

Lawyer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond , who will be representing the UBCIC in the case, said at a news conference on Wednesday that it's important to address anti-Indigenous racism.

"It is of course shocking and deeply upsetting to see the video that was released today, to see the treatment when they were peaceful. They were targeted and profiled when they attempted to use an Indian Status card," Turpel-Lafond said.

Johnson and Tori-Anne — both members of the Heiltsuk Nation in Bella Bella, B.C. — filed the human rights complaint against the police department and the Bank of Montreal after the incident at one of the bank's Vancouver branches on Dec. 20, 2019.

Johnson, then 56, had been trying to open an account for Tori-Anne. Bank staff looked at the pair's identification documents and called 911 to report an alleged fraud in progress.

"It's been pretty hard what we went through with the VPD and the BMO," said Johnson.

Johnson and Tori-Anne were using government-issued Indian Status cards, his birth certificate and her medical card. Police arrived and detained the pair for just under an hour.

The pair filed the human rights complaint in November 2020.

Lawyers at the time released a transcript of the bank's 911 call, which revealed the bank thought the pair's identification cards were fake.

Johnson and Tori-Anne were trying to open her first bank account at a Bank of Montreal branch when an employee phoned 911. Tori-Anne was using a government-issued status card as well as a B.C. health card, which, according to the federal government, is sufficient identification to open an account at any Canadian bank. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Johnson also believes the initial employee might have been suspicious because he had $30,000 in his own account — an amount he and every other member of the Heiltsuk Nation had received from the federal government as part of an Aboriginal rights settlement package.

The bank later apologized for its actions. Vancouver police have called the incident "regretful" and launched a policy review.

A separate investigation, with oversight from the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, is examining the conduct of the officers who responded to the 911 call.