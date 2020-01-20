Skip to Main Content
Human rights complaint filed against BMO, VPD by Indigenous man and granddaughter handcuffed at bank
British Columbia

Human rights complaint filed against BMO, VPD by Indigenous man and granddaughter handcuffed at bank

Lawyers for Maxwell Johnson have released the transcript of a 911 call and a redacted Vancouver police report that they say show evidence of systemic racism after Johnson and his granddaughter were arrested in December while trying to open a bank account.

Lawyers release 911 tapes and police report they say is evidence of systemic racism after pair were arrested

Angela Sterritt, Bridgette Watson · CBC News ·
Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter Tori-Anne say they are trying to find ways to deal with anxiety, fear of police and of banks since they were handcuffed in front of a Bank of Montreal branch in downtown Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A human rights complaint has been filed against BMO and the Vancouver Police Department after an Indigenous man and his granddaughter were arrested while trying to open an account at a Vancouver branch of the bank last year.

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter, both members of the Heiltsuk First Nation in Bella Bella, B.C., were handcuffed on Dec. 20 after bank staff looked at the pair's identification documents and called 911 to report an alleged fraud in progress.

Lawyers have now released a transcript of that call and a redacted VPD report that, according to a statement from the nation, is evidence of systemic racism.

"Max and his granddaughter deserve justice for the pain this incident caused, and BMO and the VPD must take steps to ensure this never happens again," said Heiltsuk Nation Chief Councillor Marilyn Slett in the statement.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now