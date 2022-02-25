Family claims woman who died on blueberry farm was killed by dogs

The family of a woman who died last summer at a Pitt Meadows blueberry farm claims she was "probably" killed by a dog or dogs.

Ping 'Amy' Guo's husband and daughter filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court this week against the owners of the farm and the City of Pitt Meadows for allegedly failing to protect Guo.

Jun Peng and Kelsey Peng claim that the owners of the Doremi farm failed to warn Guo about the "possible presence of dangerous animals" on the farm.

And they claim that the city "knew or ought to have known of an aggressive or vicious dog or dogs in the vicinity of the farm."

The lawsuit is the latest twist in a horrific case that began with the discovery of Guo's remains on the farm last August.

At the time, the Conservation Officer Service and the RCMP said they were "working to determine whether an animal, such as a black bear, may have been involved in this incident."

The lawsuit does not go into any details about the investigation, except to claim that Guo "had been killed by an animal, probably a dog."

The court documents cite the city's dog control bylaw in claiming that a bylaw officer should have seized any vicious or aggressive dogs that might have entered the farm.

Neither the owner of the farm nor the city have filed responses to the lawsuit, which has not been tested in a court of law.

Last summer, the farm's owner told the CBC that his family was "still in a bit of shock" as no one in the family had ever seen a bear in the area before.