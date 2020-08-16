Blue-green algae bloom at Thetis Lake prompts warning

The Capital Regional District says swimmers should avoid Thetis Lake near Victoria because of a blue-green algae bloom.

The district says blue-green algae can produce cyanotoxins, which can cause headaches and abdominal pain in humans and lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.

Visitors to the popular park should avoid swimming in the lake and keep dogs on a leash to keep them from drinking or swimming in the water.

Health officials warn that although the algae blooms often produce a blue-green sheen that shows up as surface scum on the water, not all blooms are easy to see and may be present even if they're not visible.

A previous advisory for nearby Prior Lake is still in effect.