Blue Christmas service provides a safe place to feel sad

Inge Siemens lost the love of her life to cancer in 2017.

As the Christmas season was approaching last year, she felt anything but merry. In fact, she felt very, very blue.

Not wanting to partake in the seasonal activities she normally loved, like caroling and socializing, she decided to join the Blue Christmas service at Canadian Memorial United Church in Vancouver.

It was held again Wednesday and among the crowd, sat Siemens who — a year later — was grieving, not only the loss of her husband, but the recent loss of her mother as well, who passed away six weeks ago.

"I knew at some point it would be important to, not just privately grieve, but to be in a safe space where others were grieving and to publicly live that grief and mourning without any judgment, without questions," said Siemens.

"You could just be your sad self, your blue self."

'It hurts because you love'

The service was held by Reverend Beth Hayward and promoted as a place to "just be".

It attracted around 60 people, most of whom weren't regulars, which Hayward says confirms her hope that the event is of service to the wider community.

"We try so hard to put up appearances this time of year. It's good to have a few places where it's OK to just let your guard down a bit and know that you can find some comfort in community," said Hayward.

Reverend Beth Hayward led the Blue Christmas service for a crowd of around 60 people. (Canadian Memorial United Church)

She spoke with On the Coast guest host Margaret Gallagher about how the event is open to any and all, regardless of your faith.

"Grief has a funny way of just bubbling up again and again, and people have enough guilt and shame in their lives. So we try ... to just create a space that's safe," said Hayward.

It was that safety that first attracted Siemens to the event last year and what has encouraged her to return.

And for anyone who might be going through a painful time this holiday season, she says don't be scared to show your blue side.

"It's an expression of love. It hurts because you love so deeply and people around you, who know you and care about you, they are going to be absolutely fine with it. Just be yourself and be sad when you're sad," said Siemens.

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression, you can find 24-hour help at 1.833.456.4566.

