Blue backpack owner a person of interest in Martin Payne homicide, RCMP say

Westshore RCMP are hoping someone knows who owns a backpack police say is connected to an investigation into the death of Metchosin man Martin Payne.

The backpack, blue with large beige lettering on the front, was found on July 9, when Payne was still considered a missing person.

At 1 p.m. the same day, police found Payne's red and grey Ford F150 pickup truck, with B.C. licence plate 743 2HY parked on Woodburn Avenue in Oak Bay.

Three days later on July 12, police say Payne, 60, was found dead in his home in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive, Metchosin, B.C.

Investigators turned their attention to finding a suspect in the death police deemed suspicious.

In a written statement Wednesday, Westshore RCMP released a picture of the blue backpack, in the hope someone can identify the owner who police say is a person of interest in the investigation. Police do not believe the public is at risk.

The bag is described as navy blue, with large beige lettering on the front, bearing the brand Jerry Van Dyke.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.