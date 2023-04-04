Bloodied Ikea rug prompts homicide investigation into death of Kamloops resident

Police say a bloodied Ikea area rug recently turned over to Barriere RCMP is now linked to a homicide investigation involving the death of a Kamloops, B.C.-area resident.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which has now taken over the investigation, says the blue rug has been linked to a "violent criminal act "involving the killing of Peter Casimir, which they say they believe was targeted. Police have not said how or when Casimir died.

In a previous statement, Barriere RCMP had said the area rug was 1.5 metres wide and 2.4 metres long. It's unclear when exactly it was turned in to police.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying anyone who has dealt with Casimir this year, particularly in March.

A bloodied Ikea rug with this pattern was turned over to Barriere RCMP recently, according to police. (Submitted by B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit)

They say he is known to have also used the alias Jake Maserski.

Anyone with more information on Casimir or on the origin of the rug is asked to call police at 1-877-987-8477.