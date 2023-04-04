Content
British Columbia

Bloodied Ikea rug prompts homicide investigation into death of Kamloops resident

Police say a bloodied Ikea area rug recently turned over to Barriere RCMP is now linked to a homicide investigation involving the death of a Kamloops, B.C.-area resident.

RCMP say they are investigating the targeted murder of Peter Daniel Casimir

A composite image of a rug pattern, which is dark blue and has dotted lines over it, next to a mugshot of a white man.
A bloodied Ikea rug, whose pattern is pictured on the left, that was turned into the Barriere RCMP detachment is now linked to the murder investigation of Kamloops resident Peter Daniel Casimir, right. (Submitted by B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit)

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which has now taken over the investigation, says the blue rug has been linked to a "violent criminal act "involving the killing of Peter Casimir, which they say they believe was targeted. Police have not said how or when Casimir died.

In a previous statement, Barriere RCMP had said the area rug was 1.5 metres wide and 2.4 metres long. It's unclear when exactly it was turned in to police.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying anyone who has dealt with Casimir this year, particularly in March.

A rug which is dark blue and has dotted lines over it.
A bloodied Ikea rug with this pattern was turned over to Barriere RCMP recently, according to police. (Submitted by B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit)

They say he is known to have also used the alias Jake Maserski.

Anyone with more information on Casimir or on the origin of the rug is asked to call police at 1-877-987-8477.

