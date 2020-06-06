Anti-racism rallies in Kelowna, Prince George 'heartening,' supporters say

Hundreds of people attended rallies Friday in Kelowna and Prince George to protest systemic anti-black racism and police brutality.

The peaceful protests prefaced a rally in downtown Vancouver that drew thousands at Jack Poole Plaza.

About 300 people gathered at Kelowna's Stuart Park across from city hall and listened to speakers share their experiences of racism

"The first day of school, somebody took a rock, smashed my forehead," one speaker said. "The blood was pouring out over my face."

Another powerful speaker at the Kelowna protest. Speaking to a crowd of about 300 people. One of many people sharing stories of lived experience, solidarity or calling for change.

Paige Harrison, one of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna, said the event showed there are many allies in the community.

"It's overwhelming, especially being in a town that is predominantly white," she said.

Just under one per cent — 43,500 people — of B.C.'s population is black, according to the 2016 census.

Harrison said the past week, which has been marked by protests across the U.S. over the police killing of George Floyd, has given her the chance to reflect on her identity as a biracial black woman.

"It's been hitting me on a more personal level," Harrison said. "Trying to honour myself as a black person, I've never really done that before in my 20 years of living."

Before the Kelowna rally, organizers were criticized online by several community groups, including the African Caribbean Student Club at UBC's Okanagan campus.

The student group said it would not join the rally because it was planned by a predominantly non-black group, with black leaders only later involved to spread the word.

People at the rally listened to speakers share their experiences of racism (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Club president Jane Udochi said the group initially tried to reach out to help organizers but never heard back.

"The Black Lives Matter movement is to promote our message and to give us a platform and to give us a voice," she said.

Harrison said there was a breakdown in communication and wishes the student group had followed up with Black Lives Matter.

"I do wish that they were here with their signs just as much as everyone else."

'This has to stop'

Meanwhile, several hundred people rallied outside city hall in Prince George, B.C., on Friday afternoon.

Soili Smith grew up in the city and graduated from the University of Northern British Columbia. She's now working on her PhD in American Studies at Rutgers University in Newark, N.J., but was in town during the protest.

"I think that it's very heartening, especially to see my hometown responding to this," Smith said. "It's very difficult to speak out, especially sometimes in Canada because people like to feel distant from racism."

Smith said the consequences of racism far outweigh the consequences of admitting that we live in a racist society.

Protesters hold signs at the rally in Prince George. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Ivy Muturi, who spoke at the rally, said it was important to include Indigenous voices and highlight the Canadian experience of racism.

Muturi, who is black and has called Prince George home since she was seven years old, said she has encountered racial microaggressions, but has also felt supported as a minority in the community.

"That's not to say it's the same for everybody," she said.

Speakers address the crowd in Prince George. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Christina Gillis said she wants to see police held accountable for their violence, which they disproportionately gear toward racialized people.

A 26-year-old Indigenous woman was shot and killed Thursday by police in New Brunswick during a wellness check.

"This has to stop," Gillis said. "Just because you're law enforcement, doesn't make you above the law."

Rallies have also been held in Victoria, Nanaimo, Chilliwack and Kamloops.