'Black Lives Matter' painted on White Rock's iconic, beachside boulder

White Rock's iconic, white boulder was partly covered this weekend in black paint and the social justice slogan, "Black Lives Matter."

White Rock RCMP say an investigation is underway.

Anthony Manning, a White Rock city councillor, told CBC News he spotted the paint Sunday morning while taking part in the annual Canadian Walk for Veterans.

"I support anyone's right to express their opinion, but defacing or destroying property is not the way to get one's message across," Manning said. "It undermines their position and emboldens the opposition."

He said the incident was particularly unfortunate because the rock is considered sacred to the local Semiahmoo First Nation. The Nation could not be reached for comment.

"All in all, not a great way to put the very worthy BLM cause in the best light," added Manning.

He expects the city to quickly paint over the message as it did a few months ago when people spray-painted an anti-police acronym onto the landmark.

The city was not available for comment.