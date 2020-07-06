Vancouver comedy school offering free sketch and improv classes to racially diverse students this summer

If you think you have the chops to be a comedian and identify as Black, Indigenous or a person of colour (BIPOC), now could be your chance to discover if a career in comedy is your calling.

During July and August, Blind Tiger Comedy, a Vancouver-based comedy school, is offering free registration to BIPOC students in the area who are new to the school.

Students can choose between either sketch comedy or improv classes, both of which are being held online over the next couple of months due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ronald Dario, a comedian and diversity co-ordinator for Blind Tiger Comedy, said the initiative is a way for the school to try to make spaces feel more safe for everybody and to bring new voices and marginzalized voices into the community.

"One of the biggest barriers that I have experienced ... is just not seeing representation of yourself on stage," said Dario Monday on The Early Edition.

OTHER POC: I'm white presenting.<br><br>ME: Oh what will you be presenting?<br><br>OP: No, I mean I present white?<br><br>ME: I know that color!<br><br>OP: I'm talking about the race.<br><br>ME: I'm bad at races my cardio is bad.<br><br>*silence*<br><br>ME: Hey, who's on first? —@ronalddario

Dario said there has been an increase in BIPOC comedians over the last decade or so but that there is always room for improvement and offering free classes is one way to try.

This is not the first time the Vancouver school has tried to foster greater diversity in comedy.

In 2019, the school encouraged new students who identify as women, trans and/or femme to try out classes and over 70 people did so.

*~* Once a stand up in Vancouver complained to me that he hadn't gotten a spot at a particular festival because 'he was a white man'. I consoled him & reminded him that it was actually probably because he wasn't that funny *~* —@AllieEnt

Dario, who is leading an introductory class exclusively for anyone who identifies as Black, Indigenous and/or as a person of colour, said over 30 BIPOC newcomers have already applied for summer 2020.

More information about classes and how to register can be found on the school's website.

Students must be at least 18 years old to enrol in classes at Blind Tiger Comedy.

Tap here to listen to the complete interview with Ronald Dario on The Early Edition.