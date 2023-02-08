B.C. home destroyed by semi-truck crash

Hilda Freimuth was having a nap last week when she was awoken by a rustling sound.

Then, a bang.

"The whole house shook. At first, I thought it was an earthquake."

But it wasn't an earthquake.

A semi-truck had driven into her Blind Bay, B.C., home. As people made their way down from the road to help, Freimuth called 911.

"I think everyone was in shock."

RCMP say they were called at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31 for a semi that had gone off the road and down an embankment into a home.

Road conditions are considered to have been a 'significant factor' in an accident where a semi-truck ended up in a home in Blind Bay, B.C. (Submitted by Hilda Freimuth)

"Road conditions were a significant factor in this crash," Staff Sgt Kris Clark said, adding that no charges have been laid.

A couple of centimetres of snow had fallen in the area that day, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Clark says no one was injured, including the driver. However, Freimuth's home sustained significant damage.

Truck hasn't moved

One week later, the truck is still there.

"When you come out the main entrance, which is actually at the back, all you see is this semi-trailer truck," Freimuth said.

"Then you go left toward the garage … the cab is in there with the wheels, and everything's broken."

Freimuth is living in a nearby motel while debris is removed and engineers assess the structural damage.

While she was left physically unscathed, she said the shock and trauma around the incident have been lasting.

"Lots of sort of anxiety and noises set me off," she said. "Lots of fear involved still, but that's normal after such a big shock to the system."

She said she's been in touch with local government officials to discuss the safety of her property and its proximity to the highway.

Freimuth bought the house in 2020 and assumed that given the permits issued to build it, it should be safe.

"I don't think anybody expected this to happen. I think it's an unusual event."