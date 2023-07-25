Vancouver art exhibition honours Black lives lost interacting with police

An art exhibition paying tribute to Black individuals who lost their lives interacting with police across North America is set to launch in Vancouver this Wednesday.

After three years of preparation, the Black Lives Matter Memorial Project Art Exhibition will open its doors at the Alternatives Gallery, located at 1659 Venables Street near Vancouver's Strathcona community. The exhibition will run from July 26 to Aug. 2.

Toronto-based artist Syrus Marcus Ware, who also teaches arts at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., will present 10 portraits of Black people who died in interactions with the police, including George Floyd.

Floyd died at the age of 46 in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, after a white police officer pressed a knee on the back of his neck and back for about nine minutes as two other officers held him down.

Video of the arrest captured by a bystander prompted widespread outrage, setting off protests over race and police brutality across the U.S., Canada and around the world.

Ware says that during the height of these protests in 2020 to 2021, he began discussing with fellow artists the idea of organizing an art exhibition centred around the Black Lives Matter movement.

He says he is pleased to see people in Canada have been increasingly aware of systemic racism against Blacks since the protests.

North by Northwest 12:39 Black Lives Memorial Art Exhibit - Dr. Syrus Marcus Ware The Black Lives Matter Memorial Exhibition comes to Alternatives Gallery on July 26th. Rohit Joseph connects with Dr. Syrus Marcus Ware, who is one of the artists with work featured at the exhibit.

"With the incredible uprising that happened, we saw people pouring into the streets calling for defunding the police, calling for abolition [and] calling for support for Black lives.

"Now we're in a moment where abolition is on the table as a conversation, defunding the police is on the table as a conversation," he told Rohit Joseph, guest host of CBC's North by Northwest. "There are effects that have happened that continue to linger from 2020."

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation says the movement originated in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman, a neighbourhood watch co-ordinator who allegedly shot 17-year-old Black American Trayvon Martin to death in Sanford, Fla., a year prior.

Art installations commemorate Blacks killed by police

The Vancouver exhibition will feature black-coloured stone slabs engraved with the names and birth and death dates of Martin and more than 400 other Black persons who have lost their lives in police interactions since 2012.

"We don't want any of these people to have their names forgotten, to pass into obliteration," Ware said. "We want to always remember that these people should be alive today."

As part of the exhibition, there will be a video installation of the performance of Black Elegy, a classical music piece composed by Jason Ikeem Rodgers specifically for this event. Rodgers founded the all-Black orchestra Orchestra Noir in Atlanta in 2016.

Rodgers explained that he composed the music in response to Floyd's death.

"I wanted to express the pathos that was in America at the time," he said on North by Northwest.

The video installation inside the Alternatives Gallery features the Atlanta-based Orchestra Noir's performance of Black Elegy, a classical music piece composed by the orchestra's founder Jason Ikeem Rodgers. (Toni Latour)

North by Northwest 15:10 Black Lives Memorial Art Exhibit - Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers The Black Lives Matter Memorial Exhibition comes to Alternatives Gallery on July 26th. Rohit Joseph connects with Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers, who has composed an original piece for the exhibit that will be featured in a video installation.

The Black Lives Matter Memorial Project Art Exhibition will be free for admission, due to funding from the Canada Council for the Arts, British Columbia Arts Council and Vancouver Biennale.