Black ice, fog make for dangerous driving conditions in Lower Mainland
Heavy fog remains over much of the Lower Mainland, creating hazardous conditions.
DriveBC warns of several vehicle incidents in the area
DriveBC is warning of black ice from Highway 1 to King George Boulevard, and drivers are being warned to avoid the area and expect delays.
There are reports of several vehicle incidents in the area.
Heavy fog also remains over much of the Lower Mainland, creating hazardous conditions.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with some clouds, with rain set to return to the area on Sunday.