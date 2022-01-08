Black Excellence Day aims to boost education, create unity in fight against racism

An anti-racism movement that caught the attention of people across Canada in 2021 will once again be recognized — but this time, under a different name.

Black Excellence Day, which has emerged from the Black Shirt Day movement, aims to spark important conversations about anti-racism and unity among various ethnic groups.

Kamika Williams, president of Ninandotoo Society — 'ninandotoo' is the Swahili word for "I have a dream" — said she started the movement after noticing a lack of Black history being taught in school.

"There was definitely a lack of representation ... going through history books, a lot of the curriculum is very white-focused, Eurocentric. There's a lot of whitewashing about the struggles of black Canadians," she said.

Williams says Black Excellence Day is designed to highlight the past and present struggles of Black and racialized Canadians.

"Canada is often painted as a very nice, peaceful country and things are swept under the rug. So it's really important for us to start this movement and spread awareness."

Shortly after the inaugural Black Shirt Day on Jan. 15, 2021, the movement's name received some backlash from Vancouver's Jewish community.

"Black Shirt Day last year had great success ... however, it came to our attention that the term 'black shirt' was very traumatic for survivors of the Holocaust and and survivors of fascism," said Williams.

Kamika Williams is the president and co-founder of the Ninandotoo Society and is calling for B.C. schools to teach more black history and more about civil rights issues. (Kamika Williams)

Geoffrey Druker, chair of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, Pacific Region, said he was shocked when he first heard the name of the initiative.

"We were kind of gutted. It was painful because we still have Holocaust survivors among us and anybody who suffered from fascism and black shirts would have been hurt," said Druker.

Druker said he supports the cause, but the terminology could be triggering and highlights the painful past experienced by millions of Jews.

"Because of the history of black shirts in the 20th century, the black shirts were worn by Italian fascist squads ... they were a violent group who prosecuted the socialists, communists, Catholics, Republicans, trade unionists. Hundreds died," he said.

United against racism

When Druker reached out to Williams, she jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with the Jewish community to create a more inclusive name.

"Most of the consultations were focused around building solidarity ... how do we move forward, how do we work together, how do we stay unified and combat racism together," said Williams.

June Francis, director of the Institute for Diaspora Research and Engagement at Simon Fraser University, says in order to truly combat systemic racism, history has to be told through a multi-cultural lens.

"We need to reconstruct, reinterpret and retell Canadian history in a more accurate form, with other perspectives other than a white lens and points of view and a colonial point of view. That includes, of course, and is foundational to our history ... the role of black people and their perspective that has been erased," she said.

Black Excellence Day

In conjunction with Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, the province is proclaiming Jan. 15 as Black Excellence Day. If the day falls on a weekend or holiday, it will take place on the preceding Friday.

Williams says more than 20 school districts will be participating this year.

"Change comes slowly, but it's great that they've acknowledged it. They acknowledge that there's a need for this day and it hopefully it's going to make a great impact," said Williams.

Francis says the province is taking a step in the right direction, but it's just a start.

"I think it will bring a tremendous amount of self awareness and identity confidence for Black students. But I also know that it also opens a space for other racialized groups. It will change the way we view ourselves. And I think create more understanding across the board," said Francis.

In a statement to CBC News, the Ministry of Education says education is a powerful tool to create racial equity and equality.

"We understand there is much more work to be done to ensure an anti-racism lens is core in B.C.'s education system. That's why we are working with community organizations ... that support anti-racism, celebrate diversity, and advance inclusion."

