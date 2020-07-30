2 aggressive black bear encounters in Port Moody spark warnings, hunt for animal

Conservation officers are hunting for a black bear in Port Moody, B.C., after two harrowing encounters were reported.

Officials have blocked off a popular trail in the city that leads to a salmon hatchery in order to protect the public.

They suspect a lone, large black bear has become aggressive after two reported incidents of a similarly described animal charging people walking between the Port Moody Recreation Centre and the nearby Noons Creek Hatchery.

A woman was walking on the trail around 8:45 p.m. PT Tuesday when the bear charged her, said Sgt. Todd Hunter of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, which received a report of the encounter by a witness.

According to the service, the woman left the scene and the witness didn't see how close the bear got to her. Hunter says the service is trying to find the woman to get more facts about whether the bear touched or swatted at her.

BC Conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter is warning people to stay away from the trail & area between the Port Moody Rec Centre & Noons Creek Hatchery after 2 harrowing charging incidents with an aggressive black bear were reported. <a href="https://t.co/qt6JcZX6JY">pic.twitter.com/qt6JcZX6JY</a> —@ybrend

On Wednesday, Hunter said, another woman reported being charged by a large black bear closer to the soccer field near the bleachers. Hunter says conservation officers are investigating to get more details.

He says if the bear touched either person, "it's pretty serious — we treat it as an attack."

"It's not like a bluff charge, where it stood its ground 10 feet away."

The trail has been taped off and a culvert bear trap was set up in the area overnight Wednesday to try to capture the animal. But the trap was closed by somebody, ruining the effort

"We've asked people to stay out because it's an aggressive bear and there's an increased likelihood of an encounter. We don't want people to get hurt," said Hunter, who added he was disappointed to hear reports that people were ignoring the warnings.

Thursday, people continued to wander through the paved parking lot, despite well posted signs and caution tape.

People who don’t realize there is danger keep ducking under caution tape and wandering thru an area where conservation officers are trying to trap an aggressive bear that charged 2 women near the Port Moody Rec centre in the past few days. A trap set was tampered with. <a href="https://t.co/dVl0YsNfam">pic.twitter.com/dVl0YsNfam</a> —@ybrend

"Learned today that people are just lifting the tape and going right on by. Not great. Not recommended," said Hunter.

After investigating, officers found a rich supply of berries and some fruit trees growing nearby, which would be a strong attractant for the bear, which has been seen in the area for about a month, according to Hunter.

He said that he was disappointed Thursday morning to discover the culvert trap has been shut. Hunter suspects the tampering was an effort to protect the bear, but he says that potentially puts people at risk, and it's a Wildlife Act offence.

"It is frustrating. Our primary responsibility is to ensure the public safety, so when we do see something like that, it's unnerving," he said

When the bear is captured, Hunter said the service will review its history and determine whether the animal should be relocated or destroyed.

"I can't promise anything," he said.

Anyone who was involved in or saw the incidents ia asked to contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.