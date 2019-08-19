Poachers suspected after slaughtered black bear found in West Vancouver

The gruesome discovery of a slaughtered black bear with missing organs has led to the posting of a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for its poaching.

The carcass of the young bear was found by hikers on July 5 about a kilometre off Cypress Bowl Road in West Vancouver, B.C.

According to Christine Miller, executive director of the North Shore Black Bear Society, the bear had been cut open.

"It wasn't like it had been torn by predators or anything. It was sliced down its abdomen and the organs had been removed. And with the body they found empty ice bags and disposable glove, three pairs of those," she said.

"It was clearly done by humans."

Black market demand for bear parts like gallbladders and paws has led to the animals being illegally targeted by poachers across Canada.

Demand is driven by some Asian communities where the organs are believed to have medicinal qualities.

Miller says another poached bear carcass was recently found near Abbotsford, B.C.

"It's something that does go on, we don't know how often. I'm not naive to think that they're the only two," she said.

"It's just a very disturbing."

The $1,000 reward is being offered by the North Shore Black Bear Society and the Fur-Bearers.

"Poaching is extremely concerning and those responsible must be held accountable," said Lesley Fox, Fur-Bearers executive director.

Anyone with information is asked to call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service's RAPP line at 877-952-7277.