Black bear filmed on popular Coquitlam trail taking a swipe at runner

Conservation officers say they will try and trap a black bear that was filmed on Saturday taking a swipe at a runner on a popular trail in Coquitlam.

The encounter, which happened just after 11:00 a.m. PT on Saturday, was filmed by Sam Abdullah, who climbs the popular Coquitlam Crunch up to four times a week. The trail is a steep 2.2 kilometre climb located north of Guilford Way near Lansdowne Drive in a green corridor of the city.

Abdullah was nearing the top on Saturday when a woman descending in front of him froze as a black bear emerged from the bushes.

He began filming the encounter, which shows the bear getting closer to the woman and eventually extending a paw to her leg before jumping back.

"I think she was in shock and she just froze there, you know," said Abdullah who carries bear spray when he climbs the trail.

Eventually the woman was able to get by the bear. She then can be seen running past Abdullah and looking the camera.

"If you see the video we are doing the opposite we are supposed to do," he said. "We are coming closer to the bear."

"I was trying to distract the bear by yelling because we are not running away, because there was a girl there and we waited there until we knew that's she's safe."

Abdullah was not able to catch up with the woman to ask her if she was OK and share his video with her.

"She kept running all the way down," he said.

'Concerning'

Conservation Officer Murray Smith says officers will be sent to the site on Sunday to try and trap the bear. He has watched the video and says it's worrying to see the bear swipe at the runner.

"It appears the bear had little or no fear of the runner," he said. "It wasn't like the bear was startled by the runner and reached out and contacted them. In this case, the runner stopped and the bear approached the runner and then the bear hit the person's leg, so it's very concerning."

Murray wants the woman in the video and anyone with information about the encounter to contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service through its Report All Poachers and Polluters line so that the service can learn more about the encounter.

He said there are regular sightings of bears in and around the Coquitlam Crunch and this type of encounter with a bear is rare. His concern is that if the bear is losing its fear of humans, it could become more of a danger.

"And so that's why we think this bear's not a good bear to have in a community," he said.

Back away slowly

Murray says he doesn't blame the woman for her reaction to the situation but says it's important to back away slowly from bears, make yourself big by putting your arms over your head and talk to the bear to tell it calmly that you are a human.

"Once you back away and get out of the situation then you can hurry away a little quicker," he said.

He doesn't want people to be afraid of being in areas where there are bears, but recommends that people have bear spray and use things like bells to make noise.

Other resources for being safe around wildlife can be found on the online resource WildSafeBC.