10-year-old girl bitten by black bear on North Vancouver trail

A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital Friday with non-life threatening injuries after a black bear bit her leg while she was walking on a North Vancouver trail.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the girl was walking around Rice Lake with her family just after 3 p.m. when they encountered the bear.

Sgt. Simon Gravel said the bear approached the family of three, and when they tried to chase it away, the bear bit the girl on her calf.

The service says a bystander helped scare the bear away.

Gravel said the girl suffered minor injuries. RCMP responded to the scene and the girl was taken to hospital.

"She's doing well right now," Gravel said.

Two people speak to a park official near Rice Lake on Friday following the attack. (Harman/CBC)

Area closed until further notice

Gravel said there was another young child with the family, but no one else was injured. Seven conservation officers were on scene Friday evening searching for the bear.

Multiple people reported seeing the animal, describing it as a small to medium-sized juvenile bear, Gravel said.

It did not appear to be showing signs of fear toward humans, he said.

Gravel noted the lake — which is located in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve — is surrounded by wildlife, including a number of bears. He advised people to walk as a group, carry bear spray and never approach a black bear.

The Rice Lake area is closed to the public until further notice.

"We have a lot of work to do on the ground here, and we appreciate the cooperation of everyone," Gravel said.

The service says it will provide another update about the incident Saturday.