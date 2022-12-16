Unusual cold in store for B.C.'s north, Lower Mainland this weekend: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is expecting usually cold temperatures and frigid wind across northern B.C. and the Lower Mainland this weekend, warning conditions up north could decline to extreme cold and "dangerous" wind chill in the next week.

A series of special weather statements on Friday said Arctic air, blasting wind and plummeting temperatures will settle over the far north and stick around for several days.

"Temperatures will remain extremely cold through next week," said meteorologist David Lee, adding wind chill values could be "dangerous."

"It's likely that the coldest temperatures will be Monday to Wednesday."

Lee said the area from Peace Region to Fort Nelson could see overnight lows below – 40 C. The Prince George and Cariboo areas could see overnight lows colder than – 35 C.

The Rolla area, north of Dawson Creek, B.C., is seen during unusually cold weather on Dec. 15, 2022. (Supplied by Jennifer Lalonde)

The weather statements cover Haines Road, Atlin, Teslin, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Watson Lake, Muncho Lake Park and Fort Nelson in the far north.

Similar alerts are also in place further south, where cold winds are expected to hit the Williston and Peace regions. Prince George could see temperatures as low as –28 C over the weekend.

Further south, snow is in store for the Lower Mainland over the next few days.

Environment Canada said precipitation will fall Saturday as light flurries or showers. The amount will depend on temperature and elevation, but the agency said residents can expect roughly two to four centimetres of snow on average.

An Arctic front from the B.C. Interior will bring "a period of heavy flurries" to the South Coast on Sunday.

"The cold will linger up to mid-week next week," said Lee.

"The daytime temperatures don't really make it above freezing and even colder [during] the nights, so any precipitation that falls during this time, beginning this weekend, has a high chance of being flurries or snow."

Province asks drivers to stay home if conditions worsen

The province said drivers on the South Coast should stay off the road in poor conditions. If they must travel, they should pack an emergency kit and make sure their vehicle has proper snow tires.

"Drivers are reminded to plan ahead and drive according to weather and road conditions. Commuters should be prepared for delays and potential service disruptions on transit routes," it said Friday in a statement.

The statement said health authorities should be sharing information on shelters and warming centres across the province.

Lee said meteorologists aren't sure exactly when that snow will arrive, but up to five centimetres of fresh snow is possible for Metro Vancouver and up to 10 centimetres in the Fraser Valley.

Temperatures will drop to five or 10 degrees below the seasonal average, the agency added.

People who live in any of the affected regions should continue to monitor the weather service's alerts and forecasts, Environment Canada advised.