B.C. shifting to cover cheaper 'biosimilar' drugs, health minister says

British Columbia is changing the type of drugs funded by its prescription drug program by expanding the use of so-called biosimilar drugs to treat diabetes, arthritis and Crohn's disease.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said it's shifting, in part, to biosimilar drugs, which are new versions of existing medications that cost anywhere from 25 per cent to 50 per cent less.

On Monday, Dix said Canada has one of the lowest rates of use for the lower cost drugs, while the use of biosimilars in some European countries exceeds 90 per cent.

The minister said there will be a six-month transition period to the new drugs and then PharmaCare will no longer provide coverage for the original drugs.

Bioengineered drugs are the single biggest expense for public drug plans and in 2018 B.C. spent $125 million on three of the drugs that treat chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis and Crohn's disease.

Dix said B.C. is the first jurisdiction in Canada to support the increased use of biosimilar drugs, which are safe and effective.

He said the changes are expected to save the province $96.6 million over the next three years.