Vancouver police investigating fatal stabbing at Biltmore Hotel
Vancouver police are investigating a homicide at the Biltmore Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.
Police confirm case is being treated as a homicide
Police say a person died after being stabbed.
The area of Prince Edward Street at East 11th Avenue was blocked off by investigators for several hours.
In 2014 the Biltmore Hotel was transformed into transitional housing to support people waiting to get into long-term housing programs.