Vancouver Island mother erects 3 large signs asking for help after daughter's disappearance

It's been 25 years since 14-year-old Lindsey Nicholls disappeared in British Columbia's Comox Valley — and her mother has never given up the search.

On Thursday, Nicholls' mother, Judy Peterson, unveiled three large signs outside Courtenay, B.C., in the hope they will encourage people to come forward with new information.

"I thought I really needed to do something that would generate some tips," said Peterson.

"We pulled it off, with lots of help from the community and friends, and I'm thrilled."

The signs are positioned along the side of the road, near the area Nicholls was last seen.

The first reads: "Missing 23 years," with a photo of Nicholls.

The second reads: "Someone knows something."

The third sign provides contact information for the RCMP.

Peterson said she got the idea for the signs from the movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Nicholls was last seen walking along Royston Road in the Comox Valley to meet friends in Courtenay on Aug. 2, 1993. She never arrived.

DNA databank

The new signs are only the latest in a series of steps Peterson has undertaken to learn more about what happened to her daughter.

About five years after her daughter's disappearance, she began lobbying the federal government to expand Canada's national DNA databank to include DNA from missing persons across the country, such as personal effects like toothbrushes or clothing.

The expansion was implemented in March of 2018 under legislation dubbed Lindsey's Law — named after Nicholls.

In March, Peterson signed the consent forms to add Lindsey's DNA into the databank, making her daughter's the first missing persons DNA to be included.

On its website, RCMP say an extensive investigation has failed to uncover any leads as to Nicholls whereabouts or details as to her disappearance.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

