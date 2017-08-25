Planning, packing and panniers: Bike-trip tips from B.C. Cycling Coalition

With the high price of gas, ditching the car and turning to cycling is becoming an increasingly appealing summer holiday plan for many British Columbians.

But bicycle vacations don't come without their own challenges — a big one being the lack of safe, dedicated cycling trails, according to the British Columbia Cycling Coalition.

Many of B.C.'s trails have sections that share the road with cars, making traffic one of the biggest concerns for route-planning, says Richard Campbell, the coalition's executive director.

"The lack of safe trails in B.C. is a problem," Campbell told CBC's On The Island.

"There are lots of high-speed roads so that's certainly something to be concerned about.

"A lot of [preparing] is planning a route that can, as much as possible, take one on trails or quiet roads."

Rough patches

One of the most popular trails is the Trans Canada Trail, which stretches from the Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast and can be broken up into smaller sections.

But the cycling coalition also has some concerns about parts of the Trans Canada route, which is also known as the Great Trail.

"There are plenty of places where the trail is really nice but if one is cycling for hours or a weekend, there are definitely places that are rough," Campbell said.

He pointed to the section of the Trans Canada Trail near Chilliwack, and the Kettle Valley Rail Trail in the Okanagan as two examples of routes that should be pre-planned.

"Near Chilliwack … it's a really high trail and it can get snowy or washed out," Campbell said.

"In the Okanagan, there are some great sections but there are some sections that are rough and the trail gets torn up by motorized vehicles."

Precision packing

Alongside route-planning, packing for a cycling trip also needs to be meticulously figured out beforehand, Campbell said.

"Sometimes, it'll be rainy, then it'll be sunny and then rainy the next hour," he said. "The weather changes quite often so it's important to bring [the right] gear."

Investing in a good set of panniers can make all the difference for hauling gear around.

"It's amazing how much one can fit on the bike," Campbell said.

"It's pretty easy to strap up a tent and a sleeping bag, plus food and clothing, for people who might be wanting to give this a try for the first time."