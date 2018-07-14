Retired Parksville, B.C., college instructor rides rails without train

A retired Parksville, B.C., man has found a way to get around by rail without a train.

Russell Ramsden, 71, has developed a bicycle that actually rides on the rails of an unused E&N track, which runs through his community.

The Esquimalt and Nanaimo Railway ran north-south along Vancouver Island before being fully decommission for passenger service in 2011.

"I figured I could ride something along there and not have any traffic," said Ramsden, a former college woodworking instructor.

The front wheel of the bicycle is fastened to two guiding skateboard wheels that rest on either side of the track. The back wheel follows the front wheel, which is guided by the smaller wheels.

An additional connected rod rests on the opposite, unused rail, further stabilizing the bike.

Russell Ramsden has developed a bicycle that actually rides on the rails of an unused E&N train track. 0:38

"It's very smooth and works surprisingly well," said Ramsden, who has travelled about one kilometre on the contraption. He admits that certain tough shrubs slow him down.

Ramsden said he's not alone in his pursuit — there's a man further north who has ridden from Royston to Courtenay on a similar device, he said.

"It's a way to get off the road and use some of this railroad that's just sitting there."

Interest and support

Ramsden said modified bicycles like his were not uncommon in the early 20th century and he got the idea from hand-powered carts that used to travel via rail.

So far, onlookers have expressed interest and support for Ramsden's project, he said.

"I'm certainly trying to put more miles on it and see where we can actually go."

The rail line is owned by the Island Corridor Foundation. The foundation's co-chair and Mayor of Duncan, Phil Kent, said safety is always the top concern.

"There are still maintenance vehicles who use the rail line," said Kent, adding that people can't embark on rail adventures without speaking with the foundation first.

Kent said that to his knowledge, Ramsden has contacted the foundation to let them know his bike exists.

With files from All Points West

Read more from CBC British Columbia