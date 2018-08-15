Bike Rack Idol hits Vancouver. Who will you vote for?

The competition to design the next big thing in Vancouver bike racks is down to six colourful finalists.

The Petal Rack embraces 'the beautiful and lush environment that symbolized British Columbia,' according to the design description. (Karin Larsen/CBC)

The finalists' prototypes are travelling to various locations around the city for public viewing and voting this week. The winner, or winners — there could be two — will be announced later this summer.

The Chickadee-dee-dee model in blue. (Karin Larsen/CBC)

More than 450 designs were submitted in the first round of the contest. The field was then cut down to 30, before being whittled down to the final half-dozen.

The very pink North Shore Mountains design boasts a 'simple and beautiful design... mirroring our skyline.' (Karin Larsen/CBC)

Vancouver public space planner Paul Krueger said the idea behind the competition was to crowd-source a bike rack that was both functional and fun.

The bright yellow Guard Bird prototype is described as a 'friendly helper always ready to hold a Vancouver cyclist's bike (or two).' (Karin Larsen/CBC)

"We launched this contest earlier this year and called it 'bike racks don't have to be boring,'" he said.

"Bike parking is really important. If we want to encourage more people to cycle, not just for recreation but for shopping and day to day activities, then you need safe and secure places to park your bikes."

Vancouver will retire the utilitarian, upside-down 'U' model with the winning design, which is slated to roll out in the fall. (Karin Larsen/CBC)

Krueger says the colour of some of the designs is optional and could change.

He estimates the cost of production and installation of a single new rack to be comparable to current costs — between $200 and $400.

The utilitarian, upside-down "U" model currently seen on Vancouver sidewalks will be retired. The winning design will start being produced and installed where new bike racks are needed some time this fall.

The winning designers will receive $2,000.

You can view and vote on the designs at 800 Robson St., 3-7 p.m. PT Wednesday, and at the Helena Gutteridge Plaza in front of City Hall, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. PT Thursday.

