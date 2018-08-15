Bike Rack Idol hits Vancouver. Who will you vote for?
Pink mountains, yellow bird or green petals? 6 finalists go head to head in colourful competition
The competition to design the next big thing in Vancouver bike racks is down to six colourful finalists.
The finalists' prototypes are travelling to various locations around the city for public viewing and voting this week. The winner, or winners — there could be two — will be announced later this summer.
More than 450 designs were submitted in the first round of the contest. The field was then cut down to 30, before being whittled down to the final half-dozen.
Vancouver public space planner Paul Krueger said the idea behind the competition was to crowd-source a bike rack that was both functional and fun.
"We launched this contest earlier this year and called it 'bike racks don't have to be boring,'" he said.
"Bike parking is really important. If we want to encourage more people to cycle, not just for recreation but for shopping and day to day activities, then you need safe and secure places to park your bikes."
Krueger says the colour of some of the designs is optional and could change.
He estimates the cost of production and installation of a single new rack to be comparable to current costs — between $200 and $400.
The utilitarian, upside-down "U" model currently seen on Vancouver sidewalks will be retired. The winning design will start being produced and installed where new bike racks are needed some time this fall.
The winning designers will receive $2,000.
You can view and vote on the designs at 800 Robson St., 3-7 p.m. PT Wednesday, and at the Helena Gutteridge Plaza in front of City Hall, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. PT Thursday.