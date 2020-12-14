COVID-19 testing underway at Big White Ski Resort after several staff parties reported

Officials with Interior Health are conducting a second day of COVID-19 testing at the Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna, B.C.

Resort management says the health authority administered 60 tests on Friday and will begin testing another 60 to 80 people Monday morning.

Marketing director Michael Ballingall says the tests are in response to a number of well attended parties hosted by resort staff earlier in the month.

He says the situation is concerning because many resort employees live in close conditions during the ski season.

According to Ballingall, two employees have tested positive for the virus and 12 others are in isolation because of possible exposure.

"In the community right now there are a lot of nervous young people," said Ballingall on Monday during an interview on CBC's Daybreak South.

He said the number of positive tests is unknown at this time and that staff who tested positive were never in contact with the general public.

Big White has a year-round population of 251, according to the 2016 Census, but that number swells to more than 2,000 during the winter.

There are approximately 600 people employed by the resort this season. Ballingall said many of them are under 30, away from home possibly the first time.

"We hope they abide by the provincial health officer's rules but sometimes those things get in the way of staff parties, birthday parties and other such gatherings," said Ballingall.

Interior Health has confirmed with CBC it was conducting tests at the resort on Friday.

The health authority hasn't confirmed any cases to date.

Ballingall told CBC he believes the first case became known on Nov. 28 and said resort staff have been working backwards with Interior Health to contact trace.

He said the resort had not gone public with this information earlier because it is "not the obligation of a private company to go out there and start to tell people what is happening to private citizens of our organization."

Ballingall said he does not know how many cases of COVID-19 are currently in the mountain community.

The Kelowna area has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 in recent weeks, with daily new cases rising tenfold since early November and per capita case loads among the highest in British Columbia.

To hear the complete interview with Michael Ballingall on CBC's Daybreak South, tap the audio link below: