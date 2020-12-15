Health officials announce 60 COVID-19 cases at Big White resort community near Kelowna, B.C.

A cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Big White resort community near Kelowna B.C. has grown to 60 confirmed cases, according to the Interior Health Authority.

The spread of the disease in the mountain community is mostly due to shared housing and people socializing with one another, health officials said Tuesday in a written statement.

"Large households and social gatherings appear to be responsible for much of the COVID-19 transmissions related to this cluster," the statement reads.

"This highlights the importance of limiting social activities and following COVID-19 protocols with indoors."