More than 100 COVID-19 cases now linked to B.C.'s Big White Ski Resort
Interior Health Authority says 15 new cases tied to original community cluster
British Columbia's Interior Health Authority says it has identified an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 linked to the Big White community cluster, bringing the total number of cases to 111.
The health authority said Tuesday that of the 111 known cases linked to this cluster, 77 live at Big White Ski Resort. Seventeen of those cases are still active and isolating at home.
The ski resort, near Kelowna, fired some of its employees for breaking a social responsibility contract after health officials announced on Dec. 15 that 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been linked to the resort.
The health authority said 94 people have recovered so far but that it continues to see a small increase in cases connected to the cluster.
It also advised people to continue following COVID-19 safety measures and do their part to limit further exposure.
"Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles," the statement said.
Interior Health is also reminding people to follow public health guidelines, such as physical distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing a mask.
Anyone who feels sick or has concerns they were exposed to the virus can book an appointment online through Interior Health's COVID-19 test booking form.
