Rural Cariboo community's residents can't buy gasoline locally after general store burns down

The only general store in a rural Cariboo community was completely burned down over the weekend, leaving hundreds of residents with no nearby access to gasoline and mail services.

The Big Lake General Store and Pub — named after the small northern B.C. community of about 300 residents and about a 40 minute drive from Williams Lake, B.C. — caught fire Sunday evening.

Established in 1985, the shop provides a variety of goods and services, including groceries, liquor, fuel, and Canada Post deliveries.

Now, Big Lake residents have to drive 35 to 50 kilometres to neighbouring towns like Williams Lake or 150 Mile House in order to fill up their tanks.

Big Lake Volunteer Fire Rescue received the fire call Sunday around 10:20 p.m. PT. The store burned until 3:30 in the morning. (Submitted by Dave Carpenter)

Capt. Ray Bruneski says he and his Big White Volunteer Fire Rescue teammates were sleeping when they received the fire call Sunday around 10:20 p.m. PT.

It was already too late when they arrived on scene.

"We can see immediately smoke from the attic portion of the whole structure, and so we knew that the fire was up in the attic already," Bruneski said Monday to Dominika Lirette, the guest host of CBCs Radio West.

Fire burned for 5 hours

The fire captain says his team poured about 87,000 litres of water to the store, which burned until 3:30 in the morning. Due to the extremely cold weather, firefighters had to go back to the firehall to thaw their frozen hose nozzles.

Bruneski has served with the volunteer fire rescue service for 24 years.

"We've been on over 500 calls … but I think this is the most devastating fire we've had," he said. "This is a really close-knit community. We lean on each other, and people are really devastated."

Store owner Dave Carpenter took over the business more than six years ago. He says he's relieved all his staff members and their families living in quarters behind the store are safe, but says his wife has been saddened by the loss of their store.

The store before the fire. Its owner Dave Carpenter says he's committed to bringing the business back to town. (Submitted by Dave Carpenter)

"She's put a lot of effort, rebuilt the pub and added on to the store and upgraded," Carpenter said on Radio West. "Everything we've made there has been put back into the store trying to upgrade it … we're serving the community and trying to make things better for the community."

Carpenter says he and his wife are committed to bringing the store back to town. In the meantime, he is communicating with Canada Post to ensure uninterrupted mail services to local residents.

"[I] can't even express how grateful we are to the community — people call[ing] us, people texting us, messaging us," he said. "Big Lake is one of the more tight-knit, friendly communities that I've ever been involved with."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tap the link below to hear Dave Carpenter's and Ray Bruneski's interview on Radio West: