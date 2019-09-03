Cold weather both helping and hindering Big Bar landslide clean up

Winter weather has proven to be both advantageous and problematic as crews work to clean up the Big Bar landslide site.

Cold temperatures have meant less water coming down from the mountains, so lower water levels on the site, making it easier for excavators to work in the river. That said, the cold snap B.C. experienced mid-January meant it was too cold for equipment or people to function.

"We're through some of that really, really cold weather and people are on the site now working," B.C. Forest Minister Doug Donaldson told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

Right now, crews are working to clear enough of the fallen rock to create a passage for fish before spring freshet and rising river levels in March. Donaldson said workers will be drilling into rock and moving it elsewhere to allow water to flow more easily, without creating such a dramatic drop that the fish aren't able to manoeuver it.

Both Donaldson and federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Bernadette Jordan are confident this portion of the landslide clean up will be complete in the next six to eight weeks.

Jordan, who visited the site last week, said a $17.6M contract given to Peter Kiewit Sons ULC to start clearing the site was awarded in an "extremely quick period of time" because the ministry was aware of how little time there was to get the work done.

The success of the project will be measured by how many salmon make it through the area.

If they can't get the work done before March, Jordan said there will be a plan B: two technical working groups made up of federal and provincial government officials, First Nations representatives and technical experts are currently trying to figure out what an alternative option would be.

"It's just such an inaccessible area and it's been a gargantuan effort between the federal government the provincial government and First Nations," Donaldson said. "The relationships built between those three levels of government has been amazing."