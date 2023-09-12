Content
Silver-clad Beyoncé fans turn out for star's Vancouver show

B.C. Place shimmered with silver on Monday evening, as Beyoncé fans — known as the "Beyhive" — turned up in the thousands, clad in chrome, for the singer's concert on Monday.

The CBC's Ben Nelms was at B.C. Place on Monday evening, as the 'Beyhive' wore silver at the singer's command

Three Black women pose while wearing silver clothes outside a stadium.
Jessica, Cooper and Sydney from Houston, Texas, are pictured dressed in costume prior to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Vancouver on Monday. The singer had requested all her fans — known as the 'Beyhive' — wear chrome. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The American singer had asked her legion of supporters to wear silver in honour of her B'Day on Sept. 4. 

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night," reads a statement on the pop star's website. "Everybody mirroring each other's joy."

The Vancouver stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour was highly anticipated, with transit providers running extra trains and ferries to accommodate fans travelling to downtown Vancouver. Queen B's request to wear silver even led to a run on chrome clothes in some Vancouver shops.

On Monday, the CBC's Ben Nelms was at B.C. Place to witness the Beyhive get in formation.

A man wearing a silver astronaut's costume motions putting a ring on his finger.
Caleb Stannett from New Zealand is pictured dressed in costume as a silver astronaut. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A white man and a white woman wearing space-age silver look away from the camera.
Christian Laurian from Vancouver and Malia Kerr from Calgary are dressed in silver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man wearing sunglasses and a shirt with silver sequins adjusts his glasses with gloved hands.
Eduardo Cruz from Montreal adjusts his glasses prior to Monday's performance. Thousands of fans flocked to B.C. Place in downtown Vancouver for Queen B's show. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Two Black women pose while wearing silver clothes.
Ireoluwa Fagbuyi and Grave Okelana from Calgary heeded the call to wear silver for Beyoncé's birthday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A white woman wearing a silver top and silver hair ties adjusts her glasses.
Deandra Arnold from Winnipeg was among thousands of people who travelled to Vancouver for the show. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man shows off a silver bolo tie with the letter 'B'.
Joe Porter from New York City shows off his custom bolo tie prior to the show. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A Black man wearing a black jacket and a silver chain adjusts his black sunglasses.
Dontay Gallon was one of the Americans who crossed the border for the concert. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Three older East Asian woman, mostly clad in silver, pose in front of a stadium.
Ryoko from Calgary, Satoko from Toronto, and Yuki from Japan are all seen before the show on Monday. Beyoncé's appeal transcends multiple generations, with the star first rising to prominence in the late 1990s. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
An East Asian man and a Black man, clad head-to-toe in silver, look at the camera.
Sean Pascua and Ayo Durojaiye flew in from Calgary to attend the concert. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man shows off silver-painted nails and a chain.
Joseph Obuah from the U.S is pictured. Silver accessories and nail paint were also among the ways fans expressed their love. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man wearing a shimmering silver cowboy hat holds his hands to his lips.
Evan Barbosa flew all the way from San Antonio, Texas, for the concert. It is the final stop in the Renaissance World Tour, before a U.S. leg. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Two men, largely wearing silver, pose for the camera. One of them is crouching and holding a black fan.
International fans at the show included Gabriel Oliveria and Eric Eraugo from Brazil. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man with a silver jacket turns his back to the camera.
Beyoncé has thousands of fans worldwide, including Brazilian Rafael Palone. She first rose to prominence as a member of the group, Destiny's Child. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A Black woman wearing a silver top looks away from the camera.
Many fans from Western Canada, including Sira Diabira from Edmonton, came to the show. It's the second Canadian stop of the tour, following a July date in Toronto. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Two Black woman and a Hispanic woman, wearing silver and carrying silver fans, smile outside a stadium.
Tye Jackson, Julianna Martinez and Iyari Arteaga from San Diego. Calif., came to the concert on Monday. Beyoncé's hits include songs like Halo, Formation and Single Ladies. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A Black woman, dressed in silver from head to toe, poses on a set of stairs.
Emma Leatherwood from Orlando, Florida is pictured on the steps leading up to B.C. Place stadium. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man wearing a silver coat and a silver hat smiles.
Tourism operators hailed the late-night options provided by TransLink as a fantastic boost to Vancouver's tourism sector. Pictured is David Roque from San Antonio, Texas. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A Black woman wearing a silver top and a large silver hat is pictured in profile.
Yarhonda Highsmith from Atlanta, Georgia is pictured. Transit providers like TransLink and Hullo Ferries announced extra trips in anticipation of the concert. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

With files from Ben Nelms

