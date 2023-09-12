Silver-clad Beyoncé fans turn out for star's Vancouver show

B.C. Place shimmered with silver on Monday evening, as Beyoncé fans — known as the "Beyhive" — turned up in the thousands, clad in chrome, for the singer's concert on Monday.

The American singer had asked her legion of supporters to wear silver in honour of her B'Day on Sept. 4.

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night," reads a statement on the pop star's website. "Everybody mirroring each other's joy."

The Vancouver stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour was highly anticipated, with transit providers running extra trains and ferries to accommodate fans travelling to downtown Vancouver. Queen B's request to wear silver even led to a run on chrome clothes in some Vancouver shops.

On Monday, the CBC's Ben Nelms was at B.C. Place to witness the Beyhive get in formation.

Caleb Stannett from New Zealand is pictured dressed in costume as a silver astronaut. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Christian Laurian from Vancouver and Malia Kerr from Calgary are dressed in silver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Eduardo Cruz from Montreal adjusts his glasses prior to Monday's performance. Thousands of fans flocked to B.C. Place in downtown Vancouver for Queen B's show. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Ireoluwa Fagbuyi and Grave Okelana from Calgary heeded the call to wear silver for Beyoncé's birthday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Deandra Arnold from Winnipeg was among thousands of people who travelled to Vancouver for the show. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Joe Porter from New York City shows off his custom bolo tie prior to the show. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Dontay Gallon was one of the Americans who crossed the border for the concert. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Ryoko from Calgary, Satoko from Toronto, and Yuki from Japan are all seen before the show on Monday. Beyoncé's appeal transcends multiple generations, with the star first rising to prominence in the late 1990s. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Sean Pascua and Ayo Durojaiye flew in from Calgary to attend the concert. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Joseph Obuah from the U.S is pictured. Silver accessories and nail paint were also among the ways fans expressed their love. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Evan Barbosa flew all the way from San Antonio, Texas, for the concert. It is the final stop in the Renaissance World Tour, before a U.S. leg. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

International fans at the show included Gabriel Oliveria and Eric Eraugo from Brazil. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Beyoncé has thousands of fans worldwide, including Brazilian Rafael Palone. She first rose to prominence as a member of the group, Destiny's Child. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Many fans from Western Canada, including Sira Diabira from Edmonton, came to the show. It's the second Canadian stop of the tour, following a July date in Toronto. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Tye Jackson, Julianna Martinez and Iyari Arteaga from San Diego. Calif., came to the concert on Monday. Beyoncé's hits include songs like Halo, Formation and Single Ladies. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Emma Leatherwood from Orlando, Florida is pictured on the steps leading up to B.C. Place stadium. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Tourism operators hailed the late-night options provided by TransLink as a fantastic boost to Vancouver's tourism sector. Pictured is David Roque from San Antonio, Texas. (Ben Nelms/CBC)