British Columbia

British Columbians donating thousands to animal-rescue organizations in honour of Betty White

The #bettywhitechallenge encourages people to donate to animal shelters in honour of Betty White, the much loved actor and animal-rights advocate who died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

SPCA had already received $25K before Jan. 17, which would have been late actor and advocate's 100th birthday

Courtney Dickson · CBC News ·
Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, was known for her love of animals as much as she was for her TV roles. (Submitted by Adam McCarron)

B.C. animal rescue organizations are receiving thousands of dollars in honour of the late Betty White, the much loved actor and animal-rights advocate.

Jan. 17 would have marked White's 100th birthday, but she died on Dec. 31. 

In her honour, a social media movement called the #bettywhitechallenge has popped up encouraging people to donate to local animal shelters.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it's received more than $25,000 in donations over the past few days, and expects to receive more on Monday as a result of the challenge.

The Vancouver Humane Society says it is also receiving donations as part of the #bettywhitechallenge and said it will provide an update on its total later Monday.

Susan Patterson, founder of the Vancouver-based Thank DOG I Am Out Rescue Society, said White used her influence to raise awareness and support organizations around the world during the course of her career. 

"She would always have an animal in her hands when she was doing any kind of personal appearance," Patterson said. "She made it very clear she was an animal supporter."

Patterson said her society had received $600 in donations within two hours of posting about the campaign online.

"In memory of [White's] legacy, I think a lot of people are going to support this," Patterson said.

With files from The Early Edition

