Better ski conditions in the forecast for Vancouver Island resort following water shortage, lack of snow

After months of severe drought and water shortage, a ski resort on Vancouver Island is anticipating better weather conditions in the mountains.

On Tuesday, Mount Washington Alpine Resort, located about a 30-minute drive from the Comox Valley, said in a statement that severe rain and warm temperatures over Christmas made skiing conditions difficult and unpleasant, but cold weather and snow are in the forecast.

Winter activities at the popular ski destination had been impacted during peak season due to a lack of snow on the hill and water in local reservoirs. In early December, the resort issued a statement informing visitors they would have limited terrain to play on and will have to bring their own drinking water.

But water levels in the middle and west springs have reached full capacity, according to the resort, due to rainfall in the region in December.

B.C.'s Mount Washington Alpine Resort has had water conservation measures in place since early December, due to a lack of potable drinking water caused by drought.

"We continue to supplement the east spring with the approved alternative water source, and that too has begun to rebound well," the resort said in a statement.

"With the combination of our shared efforts to conserve water and the rain event, we are in a much better position today, however, we are not completely home-free."

Resort officials had also previously asked visitors to refrain from filling hot tubs or pools with local water, limit the use of taps and avoid drinking the mountain's water supply.

Water fountains and water bottle refill stations were also switched off.

The worst drought in 15 years

When the resort first notified visitors of water conservation measures, Vancouver Island was at drought level three, on a scale where level five is the worst. Level three is associated with the possibility of serious ecological or socio-economic impacts, and the government recommends curtailing all unauthorized water use.

Areas of the island were at drought level five well into the fall months, and had declared local states of emergency.

Resort officials had reported that the mountain's potable water supply was at an all-time low as Vancouver Island was experiencing the worst drought in 15 years.

Campbell River had the 10th driest year on record since 1920, according to Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"On average, it was a drier year for most of Vancouver Island, especially in the Comox Valley, Campbell River area where we saw just between 75 and 88 per cent of the average precipitation for the year," Sekhon said.

However, December saw some recovery in the area. According to Sekhon, the Comox Valley received 260 millimetres of rain, about 39 per cent more than the average monthly precipitation.

"That was substantially over 70 millimetres more than we normally get in the month," he said.

December was also colder than average, and Sekhon says Campbell River was reported to be the fifth coldest region on record.

The weather agency is forecasting a storm cycle with multiple rounds of rain and strong winds for Vancouver Island starting Thursday, which is likely to bring more snow to the mountain resort.

"The weather can change very quickly, especially in the winter … Just because we're in the milder stretch doesn't mean winter's over," he said.

"Lots of winter is still left."