Vancouver Opera chorus singer hits last note on 50-year career

At the closing performance of Richard Wagner's The Flying Dutchman by the Vancouver Opera, the most sought-after performers weren't the leads but a woman from the chorus who had just completed her 118th production.

"It's been a great adventure, and the response that I've had from the company was beyond my imagination," said Bette Cosar, who began singing with the Vancouver Opera in 1973 and was swarmed by cast members with hugs and well-wishes on Sunday.

"It was really, really touching."

Cosar, who declined to share her age but said "life begins at 70," is a UBC graduate and trained with the London Opera Centre in the United Kingdom. With the Vancouver Opera, she stayed long past what many thought possible in the demanding performing art.

'It's possible to have a long career in opera'

"It is a rare honour to have a chorus member who has performed with one company for 50 years," said Tom Wright, the Vancouver Opera's general director, in a statement marking her career.

"This is an incredible accomplishment for any performer, and we are honoured to celebrate and recognize her contributions to Vancouver Opera throughout the years."

"It's possible to have a long career in opera," said Leslie Dala, the chorus director at Vancouver Opera, about the significance of Cosar's career.

Bette Cosar is hugged and congratulated by Vancouver Opera chorus members following her final performance on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. (Murray Titus/CBC News)

Dala said Cosar has worked hard to keep her voice capable of meeting the demands of opera singing.

"She always comes prepared, and it really has been a pleasure and an honour. I'm going to miss [her] so much."

Cosar's first opera was Verdi's Don Carlo, while she said her favourite pieces of music to perform were Puccini's Turandot and Madama Butterfly.

Singing has been a singular focus for Cosar as she not only performed in operas but also at gala concerts and with other mixed choirs.

"I have loved singing the rich choral repertoire, and the technical balance of choral versus opera singing has been very helpful in keeping my voice healthy for so many years," she said.

'Opera really is about people'

Dala said Cosar has been a role model for younger singers in the chorus by showing how to perform at a high level for many years but also through her ability to work as part of a group.

"Opera really is about people," he said. "The chorus and the orchestra are the ones who live here. They are the ones who really make the backbone of this organization. We get soloists flying in from everywhere, but it's the people who are here who are committed."

In addition to working as a singer, Cosar taught for several years at the Arts Connection in Richmond and at her own private studio.

For her retirement, Vancouver Opera said Cosar plans to increase "her proficiency in sports such as badminton and golf."