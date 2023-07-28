Search for B.C.'s best lake: Final 4

A famed fishing and camping spot. A postcard image only accessible through a punishing hike. A turquoise-bathed playground of the Okanagan. And the epicentre of houseboating in the province.

The final four contenders in the Search for B.C.'s Best Lake each have unique claims to fame — but one thing that unites them is getting tens of thousands of votes over the past week to get to this stage of this competition.

But only one of Garibaldi and Sproat can be the champion from the Southwest B.C. side of the bracket. And only one of Kalamalka and Shuswap can do the same for the Interior.

And it's up to you to decide which two make the final.

Here's how we got here — along with some final pieces of information to help you make your vote.

Voting is open until 10 p.m PT.

Garibaldi

Nearest community: Whistler.

Elevation: 1,484 metres above sea level.

Maximum depth: 258 metres.

Road to the final four: defeated Harrison Lake 51.2-49.8%, Upper Joffre Lake 57-43% and Alouette Lake 57-43%.

Sproat

Nearest community: Port Alberni.

Elevation: 34 metres above sea level.

Maximum depth: 195 metres.

Road to the final four: defeated Thetis Lake 60-40%, Sproat 64-36% and Cowichan Lake 55-45%.

Kalamalka

Nearest community: Coldstream/Vernon.

Elevation: 392 metres above sea level.

Maximum depth: 142 metres.

Road to the final four: defeated Mabel Lake 75-25%, Murtle Lake 67-33% and Okanagan Lake 58-42%.

Shuswap

Nearest community: Salmon Arm/Sicamous/several other smaller towns.

Elevation: 347 metres above sea level.

Maximum depth: 171 metres.

Road to the final four: defeated Lakelse Lake 83-17%, Christina Lake 54-46% and Emerald Lake 60-40%.

